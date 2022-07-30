Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.11% of Winnebago Industries worth $19,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WGO. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WGO opened at $60.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.64. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.12. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 6.20%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

