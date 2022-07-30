Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.32% of BOK Financial worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after acquiring an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,774,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $88.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

