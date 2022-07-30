Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 585,683 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.76% of James River Group worth $25,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in James River Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of James River Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 480,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JRVR. Barclays cut their target price on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $23.76 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $889.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. Equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.74%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

