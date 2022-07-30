Royce & Associates LP Has $26.53 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59,804 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.86% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $26,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 82,613 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 110,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

