Royce & Associates LP Has $28.67 Million Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,930 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.92% of Skyline Champion worth $28,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 103.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 39,189 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $302,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $904,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $4,812,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKY. Wedbush raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SKY opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

