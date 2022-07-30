Royce & Associates LP Has $29.47 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,241 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.48% of Graphic Packaging worth $29,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $1,663,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.0 %

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.