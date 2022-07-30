Royce & Associates LP Purchases 2,787 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ducommun by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Ducommun by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $569.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $288,437.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $288,437.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

