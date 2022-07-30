Royce & Associates LP Sells 405,875 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405,875 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $22,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $82,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Stephens cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

NYSE:MSM opened at $82.66 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,684,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

