Royce & Associates LP Sells 405,875 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405,875 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $22,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $89.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

