Royce & Associates LP Sells 585,683 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 585,683 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in James River Group were worth $25,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in James River Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in James River Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in James River Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in James River Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in James River Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.39. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -12.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

About James River Group

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.