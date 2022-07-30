Royce & Associates LP Sells 74,731 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 534,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,731 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in IES were worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in IES during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 6.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Gendell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 58.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IESC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $686.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 2.71%.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

