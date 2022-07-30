Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,459 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.58% of Teradata worth $29,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDC opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

