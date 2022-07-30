RPT Realty to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

RPT Realty has a payout ratio of -1,733.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

Shares of RPT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 262,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 812.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in RPT Realty by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Articles

