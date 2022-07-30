RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Down 1%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 34.15 ($0.41). Approximately 34,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 54,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of RUA Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of £7.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.03.

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

