Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $61.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 28,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 221,028 shares.The stock last traded at $48.72 and had previously closed at $47.69.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $2,036,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.