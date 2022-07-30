Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $57,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $430,368,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,042 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 898,006 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.