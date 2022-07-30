Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $64.50 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,809,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 887,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $64,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,149.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on F. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

