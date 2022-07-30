Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.30 and traded as low as C$1.11. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 1,303,766 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBB. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Sabina Gold & Silver Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$652.64 million and a PE ratio of -36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.30.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

