SafeCapital (SCAP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $3,288.44 and $5.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00140975 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008427 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

