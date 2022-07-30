Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 636,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,727. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

