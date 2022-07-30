Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Sandvik AB (publ) worth $206,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SDVKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 251 to SEK 235 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

