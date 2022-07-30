Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 800 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.64) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.12) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.73) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.64) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.64) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 660.93 ($7.96).

easyJet Price Performance

LON EZJ opened at GBX 399.40 ($4.81) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 425.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 522.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 338.25 ($4.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 873 ($10.52).

Insider Activity

easyJet Company Profile

In other news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($11,986.78). Insiders have bought a total of 2,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,232 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Further Reading

