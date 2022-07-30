Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.04-$8.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. 2,297,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Sanofi by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

