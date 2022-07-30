Savant Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $52,779,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $2,078,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

