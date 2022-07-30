Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

AMLP stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

