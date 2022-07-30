Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schneider National also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.92.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. 711,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,785. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after buying an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 195,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.