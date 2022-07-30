Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. Schneider National also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

Schneider National Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 711,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

