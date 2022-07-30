Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,050 at Barclays

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 3,040 ($36.63) to GBX 3,050 ($36.75) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHNWF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,180 ($38.31) to GBX 2,970 ($35.78) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($51.20) to GBX 3,850 ($46.39) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($40.96) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,355.67.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. Schroders has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Schroders shares are set to split on Thursday, September 15th. The 20-17 split was announced on Thursday, September 15th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 15th.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

