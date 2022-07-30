Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Raised to $86.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schrödinger Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

About Schrödinger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 521,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,609 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,331,000 after buying an additional 654,146 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,587,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 176.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 716,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 457,004 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,631,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

