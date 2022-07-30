Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Raised to $86.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Schrödinger Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.05.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger
About Schrödinger
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.