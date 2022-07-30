Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lifted by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 673,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,263 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of BRR OpCo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BRR OpCo LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

