Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 139.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.06 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.