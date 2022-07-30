Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Up 63.6% in July

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Stock Performance

Shares of SSAA opened at $9.85 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,830,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Company Profile

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

