Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.06.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $42.01.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $607,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 316.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 139,397 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $259,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

