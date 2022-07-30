Scotiabank Trims IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Target Price to C$42.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
IGM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.50.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
TSE IGM opened at C$37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.00. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$33.80 and a 52-week high of C$51.68.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
