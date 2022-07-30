Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Scully Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 4,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,954. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scully Royalty

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.60% of Scully Royalty worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.