Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 215,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after buying an additional 193,486 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,749,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after buying an additional 130,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,813,000 after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

