Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,295,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,397,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,052,000 after acquiring an additional 440,891 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,840,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,011,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $179.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.51. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

