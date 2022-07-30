Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Seagen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.98. 1,190,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,494. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.76.
In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company's stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $204.00 target price on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagen from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
