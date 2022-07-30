Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Seagen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.98. 1,190,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,494. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $204.00 target price on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagen from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

