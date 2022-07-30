Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SECYF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

