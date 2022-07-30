SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 49.5% in July

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SenesTech Price Performance
Shares of SNES stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.84.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a negative net margin of 1,241.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About SenesTech
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
