SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 49.5% in July

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SNES stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.84.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a negative net margin of 1,241.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SenesTech stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) by 123.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,180 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 4.75% of SenesTech worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

