Sentinel Chain Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $96,710.25 and approximately $17,122.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,408.77 or 0.99939979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00130792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

