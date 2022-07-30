Sentinel (DVPN) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Sentinel has a market cap of $9.79 million and $302,142.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00612773 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,004.21 or 1.00052562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,284,449,491 coins and its circulating supply is 10,426,551,258 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

