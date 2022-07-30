ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $500.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $613.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 406.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,035.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 302.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 70.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,452 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

