ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $580.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $590.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.85% from the company’s previous close.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.90. ServiceNow has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.05, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

