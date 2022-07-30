ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $515.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $540.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $556.00 target price (down from $575.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.62 and a 200 day moving average of $505.90. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 406.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,035.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 302.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 70.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

