Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives C$39.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJR.B. Scotiabank set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shaw Communications stock opened at C$34.64 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of C$33.42 and a 52-week high of C$39.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.12%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

