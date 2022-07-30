Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New GBX 3,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($37.35) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.96) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,905.44.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Shell has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Analysts anticipate that Shell will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Shell by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 29.9% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.