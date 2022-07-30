Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Raised to C$0.70 at National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Sherritt International Stock Performance
Shares of SHERF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.68.
Sherritt International Company Profile
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.
