Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 426,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. 95,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $34.92.
Shinhan Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.