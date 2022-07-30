Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 426,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. 95,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Shinhan Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth $2,565,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 46,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 37,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

