Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,488 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $20,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 207,498 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 65.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 265,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 105,282 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $8,843,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

SCVL opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $601.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

